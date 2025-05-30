Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

Neil
9h

I've long suspected that feminism's problems stem from its focus on women as a group & their conflict with men. But it’s another thing entirely to see it proven with such scholarship.

Thank you & please keep up the good work.

Brian Pinchback
8h

With reference to your quote " “men helped more than women and women received more help than men” it is highly probable that females of all mammalian species have a strong maternal instinct which is partly sub conscious. Rudyard Kipling provided an unforgettable example in his

short story Rikki Tikki Tavi. Kipling shows why females will always do what is required to obtain all the help they can get to protect their offspring even if that means sacrificing the father of the child.

