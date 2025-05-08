Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
1d

Wow, that is really powerful, chilling stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Andy Farmer's avatar
Andy Farmer
1d

The research is astonishing. Truly impressive scholarship.

The message is disturbing & unarguable.

Very well done!

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tony
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture