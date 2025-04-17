Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

Neil
Apr 17

You conclude: “This may prove to be the defining issue of our age. It’s time we paid attention.”

Nailed it! Hopefull people will pay attention.

Thing is, I knew much of that stuff about segregation and dehumanisation. But seeing it put together like that shocked me.

It feels like some of us who should have known better are actually too complacent.

PAUL NATHANSON
Apr 17

That’s an excellent essay, Tony. I have only a few comments.

First, thank you for distinguishing between negative and positive stereotypes. Most people know about the former, not the latter. But positive stereotypes are no better than negative ones, because they hide the complex reality in which all humans have both negative and positive impulses. Men do, and so do women. When women stereotype themselves as caring and sharing and loving and so on, for example, they hide from their own responsibility for mistakes, let alone for destructive behavior. As David Shackleton says, society gives women compassion without accountability, and gives men accountability without compassion. This double standard offers no foundation for a workable social contract between the sexes.

Also, I suggest that you avoid confusing rage (or anger) with hatred. They’re not interchangeable as synonyms, although the phenomena that these words describe sometimes look alike.

Rage is an emotion and therefore a universal feature of our species. As a psychological phenomenon, it can be either adaptive or maladaptive, either healthy or neurotic. But rage, per se, is always personal (directed toward individuals who have harmed us in some way) and transient (which is what makes reconciliation with them possible).

Hatred, however, is not an emotion. As I define it, hatred is a culturally propagated and institutionalized worldview. But it’s a particular kind of worldview, one that philosophers would call “dualistic” and I call “ideological” (“we” are good, and “they” are evil, which means that history is a titanic and mortal struggle between “us” versus “them”). Consequently, hatred is relatively impersonal (which is how even some Nazis, for instance, could make exceptions for friends or colleagues who happened to be Jews). Moreover, hatred is enduring as long as schools and other institutions perpetuate it—unless the state intervenes to end or at least discourage them from doing so. The keystone of hatred is not dislike or snobbery but malice: the urge to harm a target group. Hatred is contagious, moreover, so it eventually spreads to include several target groups. Those who hate Jews, for instance, tend to hate black people as well.

I agree with your characterization of feminism as a dangerous ideology, or worldview that relies on the propagation and institutionalization of hatred (as distinct from anger). Most or all of the quoted feminists have indeed replaced emotional rage with cultural hatred. Partly because of my own professional training—my field is comparative religion, not psychology or sociology—I place all of this in a moral context. Even if feminists were historically correct in blaming men, after all, they would still be morally wrong in replacing goal of justice with that of revenge. This is no longer a social, economic or political problem. It’s a moral problem. We need urgently to recover a moral vocabulary, because we live in a world that has already succumbed not only to pervasive hedonism but also to pervasive cynicism (thanks not only to feminist ideologies but also to closely related and politically allied woke ideologies).

It’s easy to underestimate the danger of feminist misandry. It doesn’t have to end in death camps or violence of any kind to be profoundly evil and therefore extremely dangerous. Nazi extermination was and probably remains the gold standard of genocide, but they it was not uniquely evil even in Nazi Germany (which also institutionalized, or industrialized, eugenics and euthanasia). Even if the Nazis had not actually indulged in mass murder, however, their hate-fueled regime would have caused incalculable suffering. Just because many feminists sound like reasonable people who want only “women’s equality” (though not necessarily “men’s equality”) doesn’t mean that they really are reasonable and truly value equality (which they often confuse with sameness). It might mean only that they use the vocabulary of democracy cleverly to disguise their own utopian goals.

Finally, thank you for saying that “Atrocities don’t require support from all—just silence from most.” Exactly. Condoning evil—that is, hatred—means colluding with evil. Hatred is messy. It contaminates everyone who trades in it whether on the front lines, as it were, or on the home front. For women to become moral agents, not passive victims, they will have to take responsibility for the evil that is done in their name.

