Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

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cyrus's avatar
cyrus
Mar 5, 2025

Outstanding observations reasoned with clarity and objectivity. A few comments.

1. Already pointed out by Nigel below, " While feminism does not use state violence, it has followed..." . No. Group rights can only be imposed by state violence which, as you pointed out, stems from public sentiment. The woefully ignored phrase 'Carceral Feminism' is the coopting of judiciary and law enforcement by women's group rights.

2. "..consider that 61% of men support discrimination against men .." The reason that a majority of men overlook the human rights of men is ingroup competition intensified by the instincts to protect women. This is adaptive to the tribe in times of scarcity and war. However, with technology and material prosperity, the naturally higher female ingroup preference makes men dig their own grave. This is largely primal and maladaptive to men as a group.

3. "..mainly because of the central place of group rights in Nazi ideology..." . Not just. There's Communism - state enforced 'group rights' of workers against 'owners'. You mentioned Apartheid. Social justice - 'group rights' of any group that manages to gain public sympathy. You mention liberal democracies. Unfortunately, democracy is useless in this regard. It's the primacy of the constitution with a bill of rights that matters.

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Ian ESPLIN's avatar
Ian ESPLIN
Mar 5, 2025

Interesting analysis which I haven't heard so explicitly expressed previously. It seems that Group Rights are also very much the basis of identity politics, DEI, etc., but did that follow on from feminism?

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