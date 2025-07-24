Last year, newspapers reported:

Spain’s Left-wing government is facing a backlash for using funds reserved to tackle gender violence to pay for a feminist twerking festival in Tenerife. The ‘Festival of Feminist Twerking’, billed as an effort to “reassign twerking from a feminist perspective”, was granted €105,000 by Spain’s equalities ministry.

My last essay looked at how empathy distorts moral judgment. This essay looks at how feminism exploits empathy – using domestic violence advocacy as the example.

Obviously, I am deeply concerned about domestic violence. But I am also concerned about the cynical manipulation of our empathy. In this essay, I argue that feminism has become adept at generating empathy from a victim narrative and at exploiting it for political gain.

Quite a lot of ink has been spilled on the topic of domestic violence, so I won’t revisit ground well covered by others. Rather, this essay will focus narrowly on how feminists use empathy to gain power.

What is the most common noun to end the phrase “Women are…”? It wasn’t always so but, today, the most common continuation across a huge collection of books is “Women are victims”.

Feminism claims to empower women, but it's a paradoxical kind of power - a power that emerges from victimhood and empathy. And that process is very deliberately managed.

Today, feminists are adept at crafting victim narratives, maximising empathy and converting that into power. The process is even studied in universities as “Feminist Victimology” - a curious field that combines fetishistic veneration of female victims with a cynical marketing of them. Victimologists study which victim profiles are most effective - what they call an “ideal victim - and learn how best to maximise their impact. For example:

[A]ctivist mothers who strategically recite norms of ‘good motherhood’ can productively elicit identification and empathy.

Activist organisations bridge the gap to real-world politics – like Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (ANROWS) who have designed an end-to-end framework that goes from victim narrative right through to policy - a framework it is currently pushing out to institutions tasked with law reform.

And there are many, many others that use similar tactics to gain tangible results:

The power of this strategy is apparent. One feminist and alleged victim put it bluntly:

My story is like a magic wand

Or, as feminist and former Australian Governor-General Quentin Bryce said in a domestic violence report:

Those who tell the stories, rule society.

The process begins with a victim narrative and has done since feminism’s earliest days. Today, that has helped create a culture where victimhood grants both moral status and institutional power. As Molly Brigid McGrath writes in The Authority of the Sacred Victim, identity politics in general, and feminism in particular, make victimhood sacred:

Based on the sacred-making (that is, “sacrificial”) power of suffering, the sacred status elicits piety, gives its bearers special authority, surrounds them with sanctions, and calls for symbolic sacrificial punishments of the impious.

While a few feminists, such as Naomi Wolf, have criticised “victim feminism”, most seem happy with the institutional power the strategy generates. The result is that the message “Man bad, Woman victim” has become central to feminism.

On its own, a victim narrative is just a story. It is empathy that leverages it for political power. The mechanism is absurdly simple: victim narrative leads to empathy, and empathy leads to power.

As I’ve argued before, empathy, though central to feminism, often leads to bad moral judgement. And nowhere is empathy more potent yet more dangerous than in domestic violence advocacy. It has been said that empathy is so problematic there is a “sin of empathy”. In domestic violence advocacy, it becomes a mortal sin.

Empathy is especially potent in this context because of our deep bias: we’re especially affected by female victims, male perpetrators and, above all, by males causing harm to females. (Sources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) And concerns only increase where the harm involves domestic violence. (Sources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8) With such powerful forces at play, the temptation to weaponise them has proven irresistible.

Weaponisation of empathy for domestic violence victims happened almost at the start. Erin Pizzey, the founder of the world's first domestic violence shelter, recalls the feminist takeover of her organisation:

The feminists seized upon domestic violence as the cause they needed to attract more money and supporters at a time when the first flush of enthusiasm for their movement was starting to wane. Domestic violence was perfect for them — the just cause that no one dared challenge. It led to a worldwide million-dollar industry, a huge cash cow supporting legions of bureaucrats and policymakers.

As feminist views hardened into dogma, Pizzey was squeezed out in an acrimonious split that led to death threats against her:

[T]hey hijacked the entire narrative of domestic violence, because that way they could then fund the movement. So I mean, I think now something like 300 million a year is paid into Refuge, which is my old refuge. And the National Federation of women say, most of that money doesn't go to refuges, it goes to funding the movement.

In Australia, the movement was radicalised right from the start according to feminist historians:

There were mostly overt radical feminist objectives within the refuge movement, focusing on patriarchy and women’s oppression. A central premise of the movement was that “society needs to be changed so that refuges are unnecessary”.

Feminist author Susan Schechter describes the genesis of the US domestic violence industry similarly:

[S]helters use battered women's status as victims to acquire legitimacy and resources…

With these organisations as bases, feminism has gone from strength to strength - as the hugely influential feminist Evan Stark proclaims:

The domestic violence model has been an incredible success by conventional standards of intellectual productivity, funding, political credibility, or acceptance by courts and the general public.

Funding may be the least important of these successes, but it is still significant. Consider that UN Women has managed to divert $560 million from climate change funding to feminist initiatives armed only with a bizarre claim that climate change causes domestic violence!

Locally, funding pours into the industry. For example, the government recently pledged an extra $4.7 billion funding – a mammoth sum in comparison to other government expenditure. We can only speculate on the good it might do if spent based on need rather than ideology.

That money isn’t going to government service delivery. As elsewhere in the world, it goes to an army of feminist organisations that have minimal oversight, accountability or transparency.

Over time, these organisations have become entrenched as policy consultants, co-authors, and implementers - so entrenched that no one dares challenge them. They’ve gone from lobbying government to dominating it – all the while using government funds to power the cycle. Today, they don’t just write the policies - they evaluate their own success and invoice accordingly. It’s a bit like hiring arsonists to grade the fire department.

Hence the fiasco in Spain that I mentioned in the introduction, where government domestic violence funding went to soap-making workshops, chocolate tastings, baking pies and, most notably, a festival of “feminist twerking”! It turns out men don't hit women who can make soap. Who would have thought?

Of course, none of this could happen if domestic violence policy were considered soberly. But the nature of empathy means that, in the rush to help those we care about, reason is pushed aside by emotion and scrutiny disappears.

For feminists, domestic violence is not a crime but a political lever to pull — a catch-all justification for policies that could never pass on their own merits. As Nathanson and Young explain in Legalizing misandry:

[V]iolence against women has become an ideological trump card. Every political demand of feminists is backed up, ultimately, by the assertion that failure to comply is tantamount to endorsing violence against women.

Today, it appears that even the mere mention of “domestic violence” renders politicians and bureaucrats utterly compliant – even when the policy demands have nothing to do with domestic violence. Australian examples include:

Recent family law changes have all but done away with the rights of children and fathers to have a meaningful relationship after divorce - based on an unsubstantiated claim this was necessary because of domestic violence.

A House of Representatives Inquiry into domestic violence recommended that schools deliver financial literacy courses but exclude boys on the grounds this would, in some way, help domestic violence. Apparently, boys learning to budget is now a threat to women.

Workplace Standards encourage discrimination against men in hiring and promotion based on the fanciful assertion this will prevent domestic violence.

Empathy is popularly thought to lead to kindness — but science has revealed a darker story. Especially in the hands of an us-vs-them ideology, empathy can breed tribalism, anger, and retribution - even toward those known to be innocent.

Nowhere are these problems more evident than in feminist domestic violence laws where issues of guilt and innocence are increasingly irrelevant. As Nathanson and Young explain in Legalizing misandry:

No matter what the individual men involved actually did, they were generally believed to represent men as a class. Consequently, the accused were presumed guilty before court proceedings had ended, or had even begun, and their guilt was maintained even when the courts decided otherwise.

Men must be punished, not because they are guilty, but because they are men; women must be believed, not because they are truthful, but because they are women.

Here in New South Wales, most people in jail for domestic violence assault (60%) and intimidation/stalking (57%) have not been tried or found guilty. And the situation is even worse with restraining orders where the presumption of innocence doesn’t apply at all. So, men who are innocent of any wrongdoing are routinely thrown out of their homes and cut off from their children.

Overall, more than one Australian man in seven has been a victim of false abuse allegations – a massive, systemic injustice that is spreading around the world. And behind every false allegation is a man whose life is unravelling — not because of guilt, but because of gender.

There should be general outrage but it is silenced by the weaponisation of empathy. As journalist Cathy Young writes, there is “no doubt that the War on Domestic Violence was meant to be a war against men.”

As bad as the legal attacks are, to my mind, the most destructive aspect of the war against men is the prejudice whipped up by what psychologists call empathic anger.

Most men (and 30% of women), agree that society punishes men simply for being men. And, in the domestic violence industry, that’s not merely tolerated but encouraged. As Erin Pizzey observed, “there’s a lot of money in hating men”.

The damage is huge and growing but the viciousness of the attacks may finally be dawning on people. As journalist Nancy Pearcey wrote: “What kind of ideology teaches people to see a six-year-old as a potential ‘monster’?”

Let me say again - I am deeply concerned about domestic violence. But feminists are cynically turning our empathy into their political capital. It may be the most successful political strategy of the modern era, but the fact is that we are being played.

The domestic violence industry is recklessly devaluing our empathy. They have gained enormous power from the tactic, but often at the expense of strategies that could actually help genuine victims. And, in the process, they have fuelled division, injustice and prejudice.

How will it end? I suspect it won’t end from a lack of compassion, but because of one feminist twerking festival too many.

