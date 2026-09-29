This is the last in a group of three essays. If, at any point, you find yourself thinking “But surely not all feminists…” then please start with the first essay - The Myth of Feminist Division. If you find yourself thinking “But surely some feminism is good…” then please start with the second essay - The Myth of Good Feminism. The rest of you, follow me.

Introduction

The myth of the good feminist comes in two forms. Its strong form is something like “OK, there are bad actors, but many feminists are good”. Its weak form is more like “Yes, feminists are bad but my wife/roommate/sister is a feminist and she’s OK.”

In either case it’s twaddle. Allow me to explain why.

On the existence of good feminists

It starts with saying “I am a feminist”.

That small statement of support grows feminism’s power-base and contributes to feminism’s legitimacy and impact. And, as I showed in my previous essay, feminism then harnesses such support to do harms including prejudice, discrimination and damage to society. Consequently, each feminist bears some degree of responsibility for the harm flowing from her voluntary support.

It’s true that one can fall short of perfect and yet be a good person. But there is a difference between an occasional wrong and an ongoing commitment that causes harm. That ongoing commitment isn’t an isolated lapse; it is a continuing moral choice whose harms accumulate over time. And that means our feminist isn’t good - she’s deserving of condemnation.

But you don’t need to take my word for it. We could look at the argument from multiple viewpoints – those of the three major traditions in ethics: virtue ethics, deontology and consequentialism. To make that less tedious than it sounds, I’ll channel the views of three leading thinkers:

Aristotle: Continued support indicates a defect of character. In the words of one of my followers, “To remain a member of a harming group is a moral wrongdoing”.

Immanuel Kant: I have to start by saying that I am strongly opposed to feminism since it substitutes tribalism for universal moral principle. The act of supporting such an ideology is a serious moral failure.

Jeremy Bentham: Well, Tony, I think you’ve laid it out really quite splendidly. Given that support leads to more harmful outcomes, there is clear moral responsibility. No question. But I would like to come back to this later, if we may, to consider the case where the support makes no difference to the outcomes.

In defence of the good feminist

I’ve often pointed out that feminists, like all people, don’t meekly admit to doing wrong. So, a feminist could be expected to deny the moral judgement, her link to real-world feminism or her responsibility. Let’s look at each justification in turn.

The first possibility is that our feminist doesn’t accept the judgement. She concedes that feminism favours women over men but maintains that she believes feminism is nevertheless moral and so is she.

Will this sway our pundits?

Aristotle: It is significant that she knows that feminism favours women - so she is not ignorant of the facts. Rather, she is mistaken about what is morally right. That shows a failure of judgement and, ultimately, character.

Immanuel Kant: Her beliefs cannot make the impermissible permissible. And don’t get me started on her duty of moral self-examination.

Jeremy Bentham: I agree with my German friend. Her beliefs change nothing since the outcomes are the same.

Let’s turn now to the defence I run into again and again – something like “The feminism I support simply means equality. I don’t support bad feminism”. In my experience, it’s the position of most feminists. But while these pro-equality feminists abound when feminism is being critiqued, they are strangely absent when feminist policy is being formulated or debated. Where were they when it was decided to cut the budget of the men’s health strategy to zero? Have any of them spoken out about female-only jobs? Why no feminist dissent against the family law system?

Nor do I see a groundswell of principled feminists refusing female privileges. Overall, these supposedly pro-equality feminists are pretty much invisible in the real world.

The reason isn’t hard to see. What they are talking about isn’t a feminist movement. It’s an imagined feminism - what I call Billboard Feminism. Ultimately, they support feminism in the real world and that means prejudice, discrimination and damage to society. Billboard Feminism isn’t a movement, it’s an alibi.

But perhaps our feminist isn’t just using Billboard Feminism as a way to distance herself from feminist excesses. Perhaps she genuinely doesn’t know what real-world feminism does? Admittedly, this does strain credulity - it’s difficult to see how today’s pervasive prejudice and discrimination could have escaped her notice. Still, perhaps she lives in a cave in Patagonia. Even then, she still has a responsibility to understand what she is supporting. And ignorance doesn’t magically erase responsibility for the real-world harms her support enables.

Anyway, enough from me. What are the thoughts of our learned panel?

Aristotle : Virtue requires practical wisdom — seeing things as they actually are and choosing accordingly. Imagining a virtuous feminism does not excuse continuing to support the real movement bearing that name.

Immanuel Kant: If you claim to support equality but actually support a movement that favours women over men, your position is inconsistent. Rational consistency requires you to judge the movement you actually support, not an imaginary version.

Jeremy Bentham: Consequences flow from the support you actually give, not from any private definition. If that support lends legitimacy or power to real-world feminism, you bear responsibility for the resulting harm.

Another defence I’ve heard is: “Those harms are done by bureaucrats, by activists, by politicians – not me.”

But that doesn’t serve at all because our original argument didn’t assume harm was done directly. It only assumed that our feminist’s support contributed to feminism’s legitimacy and power and thus to feminism’s damage. So, our feminist still falls short of good.

We could push this to the extreme though. What if her identification remained private - she never spoke of it, voted or acted on it? What if she had absolutely no impact? Will that soften the views of our panel?

Aristotle: Even if her private affiliation harms no one, choosing to identify with a movement that practises prejudice and discrimination still reflects character. It still shows a defect in practical wisdom and her sense of justice. The problem is not the consequences of the choice, but what it reveals about her.

Immanuel Kant: Even if her affiliation has no external consequences, it remains an act of will based on a morally defective principle. My judgement is unchanged.

Jeremy Bentham: With the greatest of respect, I must disagree with my learned colleagues. If her affiliation truly has no consequences, then there is no reason for condemnation. She might, perhaps, be a good person.

I’ll leave it as an exercise for the reader to decide whether, as Aristotle and Kant might say, affiliation with a movement guilty of prejudice and harm is inherently wrong. Or whether Bentham is right that such weak allegiance doesn’t deserve condemnation. In any case, we have strayed into something much more tepid than support.

Conclusion

If you’ll excuse me, I’d like a word with my feminist readers…

The verdict is in - if you support feminism, you share responsibility for what feminism does. As long as your support continues, you fall short of good – perhaps not evil, but still deserving of condemnation. It is simply a myth that one can be good while supporting such a movement.

This puts any feminist who aspires to good in a difficult position. Feminism gives social belonging, the rewards of a high-status belief, and a warm inner glow from standing with the sisterhood. It is easy. Integrity, on the other hand, comes at a cost.

But talking about equality doesn’t make you a good person – not while you support the opposite. If you genuinely want to make those slogans real, you must oppose feminism. If you have the courage, the path forward leads to the Exit.