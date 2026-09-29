Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
Sep 29

Thank you, Tony, for such an articulate discussion of an issue that has been camouflaged for years. The safety of belonging to the in-group, combined with the near-zero social cost of identifying as a feminist, leads millions of half-awake women to claim, almost automatically, that they are feminists.

Your point is important: supporting a group that chooses to do harm demands some responsibility for that harm. Well said.

And the Clancy mess is putting that harm on a huge screen. More and more people are waking up to the evil feminism can do.

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2 replies by Tony Critiques Feminism and others
Andy Farmer's avatar
Andy Farmer
Sep 29

You say: “If you have the courage, the path forward leads to the Exit.”

I’ve always assumed some feminists are mistaken rather than bad but you’ve convinced me. Their support enables the damage. The damage won’t stop until feminists take the exit.

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