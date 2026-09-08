Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
Sep 8

Great stuff Tony. Loved this "Billboard Feminism isn’t a movement, it’s an alibi." That is actually a really good summary.

The article gives us a way to confront feminists when they talk about equality. Point out, as you did in the article, that feminists actions are what betray their slogans. Easy then to point to all the examples.

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3 replies by Tony Critiques Feminism and others
Frank's avatar
Frank
Sep 8

Thanks, Tony. I have yet to see a feminist demand that women also be required to register for the military draft, or that men gain the right to refuse paternity,

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