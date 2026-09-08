This is the second in a group of essays on feminist myths. If, at any point, you find yourself thinking “Not all feminists…” then please start with my previous essay.

A Feminism I Don’t Recognise

I’ve been surprised at the number of feminist readers I have. (Perhaps a hopeful sign?) An earlier essay drew this comment from one: “This is not a feminism I recognise.” Which got me thinking…

She probably expects discussions about feminism to start from slogans like “Feminism simply means equality”. But critics, like myself, start from what feminism does, not what it says. That difference explains both her confusion and why discussions between feminists and critics frequently result in each side talking past the other. And that difference needs to be understood before you can understand whose version of feminism is the “real” one and whether feminism is truly as good as she says, or as bad as I say.

Words and Deeds

When feminists defend feminism or seek to demonstrate its virtue, they generally rely on slogans that also often act as definitions of feminism. For example:

Feminism is the belief that everyone, regardless of gender, should have equal rights and opportunities.

UN Women Feminism, by definition, is the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities.

Speech by actor Emma Watson It’s literally just letting women be treated like people.

Reddit user

The words may vary but the message tends to be the same – feminism is good by definition. These slogans are the basis of the myth of good feminism. However, critics start from a different viewpoint.

I just quoted UN Women’s talk of equal rights and opportunities. Now let’s look at their actions:

UN Women’s predecessor UNIFEM helped shape the UN policy of withholding food from starving males in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

During the 2014 African Ebola outbreak, UN Women (via the Reference Group for Gender) had a policy of treating male needs as secondary in allocating medical supplies, food, care, social protection and economic assistance.

More broadly UN Women have been instrumental in creating a pervasive neglect of men’s human rights and needs in the UN.

And if we look beyond UN Women, feminists seem to be everywhere fighting against equality: for example with the exclusion of males from jobs, medical clinics, government grants, legal services, and art galleries and with anti-male discrimination in universities, family law, policing and housing. The harm isn’t just discrimination; feminism also spreads prejudice and undermines our society. If you find that difficult to accept, you’ll find abundant evidence in my earlier essays, those of Bettina Arndt and Janice Fiamengo or beyond Substack (1, 2).

Time for some audience participation:

Can you think of a single instance this century of a feminist policy supporting equal treatment of men and women?

Answers in the comments below. Instances from the developed world preferred.

If feminism really is about equality, policies supporting it should be easy to find. But I’ve been looking for decades and am yet to find a single one – among hundreds of policies dismantling equal treatment. Maybe you can find a rare exception but, overall, it seems clear that feminism opposes equality despite the slogans.

Which leaves a fundamental disconnect between feminist slogans and reality – between what I call Billboard Feminism and Real-World Feminism.

Opening the Gap

So how did this gap open up between feminist words and actions?

To understand that, we need to go back to the 1980s. By then Australian women had equal pay, voting, property, education and employment rights. And the situation was similar throughout the West. At this point, feminists could have congratulated themselves on a job well done and got on with other things.

But movements and institutions rarely work that way. Instead, what was now called equality feminism came under sustained attack from difference feminists who held that “Mere equality is not enough” and “We do not want equality, but liberation.”

The result was a decisive victory for difference feminism. However, the public, and even many feminists, were still committed to equality. Consequently, the term equality was resurrected even as policies shifted to discrimination. See, for example, Sandra Fredman in Women’s Human Rights:

…it is necessary to move away from a concept of equality that simply demands that women be treated in the same way as men.

Or Anne Phillips who proclaimed:

a new theory of equality that no longer relies on us being treated the same.

Today, the split between words and reality goes well beyond just the term equality. The public gets a broad narrative of virtue even as the reality moves further away. That’s how feminism continues to advance beyond what the public is prepared to accept. And that’s how feminist activists get to sleep at night, and others get soothed into compliance.

This isn’t unique. Many powerful Us vs Them ideologies have disguised immoral acts with virtuous language. True communism was said to be about “truth, justice, and morality”. Under Jim Crow, races were “separate but equal”. Apartheid supported equality but with “separate development”. And Nazism… OK, maybe I shouldn’t go there.

So why do people do this? The academic answer looks remarkably like common sense. People don’t meekly admit wrong; they reframe, rationalise, deflect, or do whatever it takes to feel comfortable with their acts. (1, 2) Individuals may say one thing but do something else, as can whole organisations.

Minding the Gap

But hypocrisy only goes so far. You can’t straight out say “Feminism is equality. Now let’s discriminate against males.” The split between words and actions needs to extend down to policies and objectives. And, handily, the same resistance to meekly admitting to wrong can do just that.

The hugely influential psychologist Albert Bandura identified euphemistic labelling as one mechanism - camouflaging immoral conduct with a respectable name. So female privilege becomes “Women’s Rights”, discrimination becomes “gender equality” and exclusion of men becomes “inclusion”.

Moral justification is another move Bandura identified. Instead of disguising what’s being done, a narrative purports to excuse it. Thus discrimination against males under the Sex Discrimination Act is justified by women’s “historical disadvantage”. Dismantling shared parenting was justified in the 2023 Family Law Bill with a speculative reference to women’s safety. A proposal in an ABC programme for the murder of males was justified in a word salad that also applauded prejudice against “white men” as a “feminist critique of power”.

In this way, immoral actions get neatly wrapped in devices like euphemism or moral justification, ready for funding, staffing, and legislation.

But sometimes there’s no need to go to the trouble of a cover story:

The government committed to the principle “ Every Australian deserves to live free from violence.” (1, 2) But, when that was translated into action, men were excluded.

UN Women demanded action for the 11% of journalists killed who are women in a campaign titled “Stop Targeting Women Journalists”. The 89% killed who are men were ignored.

A government taskforce concluded that locking up children in Brisbane’s adult watch house contravened human-rights obligations and should be discontinued – but only for girls.

How were these policies justified? They weren’t. No justification was needed because normal compassion, fairness and moral obligations simply weren’t extended to males – what moral psychologists call moral exclusion. With moral exclusion, the gap between Billboard Feminism and Real-World Feminism doesn’t need to be disguised; it’s simply ignored.

Deeds Not Words

Let’s go back to those “Feminism is…” slogans. The weird thing is that, if feminism is indeed about “equal rights and opportunities” then, apparently, I’m a feminist. Yet in reality I’m an anti-feminist precisely because of my commitment to equal rights and opportunities. And, in the real world, UN Women attack equal rights and opportunities. So, by their own definition, apparently UN Women are anti-feminists…

It’s all most confusing.

In truth, Billboard Feminism’s slogans are meaningless as definitions because they try to equate opposites. And if you start from x = not(x) you aren’t going to get anywhere sensible.

The fact is you cannot make an ideology virtuous by simply defining it that way. Real-world actions matter and would do even if the slogans meant something. And I’d like to offer two reasons why.

First, values and priorities matter. When words and actions conflict, cover stories are easy and talk is cheap. It is actions that require commitment and reveal feminism’s true values and priorities.

Second, it is actions that are judged moral or immoral, not cover stories. Real-World Feminism creates discrimination, prejudice and societal damage. And those harms aren’t redeemed a single iota by Billboard Feminism’s virtuous slogans.

Conclusion

In this essay I’ve only sketched the harm done by feminism, but the sources I quote show the evidence is overwhelming and growing. As it does, feminists have increasingly fallen back on “Yes, but not all feminists…” – the topic of my previous essay. In fact, the claim that there are different schools of feminism is, today, simply misleading. In the real world, feminist institutions share the same policies, the same values and even the same language.

That leaves one final defence: to draw attention away from the evidence with virtuous slogans – what I call Billboard Feminism. But those slogans are belied by feminist actions. And it is those actions by which feminism must be judged. Billboard Feminism isn’t a movement, it’s an alibi.

So strip away the camouflage and what remains is feminism’s actual record: prejudice, discrimination and damage to society. There is nowhere left to hide. Good feminism is simply a myth.