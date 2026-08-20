If you’ve ever critiqued feminism, you’ve probably faced the dreaded “Schools of Feminism” defence – the one that goes:

I reject your critique because there are schools of feminism. I shall now describe them at length. First there’s fat feminism…

This is a potent response indeed – frequently carrying the day through sheer soporific power. But I’m unconvinced.

First, I see an asymmetry. When someone praises feminism, they are rarely met with:

I reject your praise of feminism because there are schools of feminism. I shall now describe them at length…

Second, it rarely answers the criticism. Christianity has denominations, Marxism has schools and liberalism has traditions, but all can still be criticised. Merely listing schools does not render an ideology immune to critique.

But I’ll go further in this essay. I’ll argue that claims of substantial diversity of opinion are false. There are distinctions, but not differences. In reality, contemporary feminism is essentially monolithic. Let me explain…

Real World Unity

If there were significant divisions in feminism, they wouldn’t just surface in response to criticism. But what we actually hear is “Feminist solidarity is the movement’s greatest strength”. Or, from the head of UN Women, “our unity [is] unshakeable”. And European Women’s Lobby trumpets “one common agenda”.

By contrast, if the narrative of division were true, we’d see differences of opinion, even disagreements. But have you heard UN Women and the European Women’s Lobby take different positions? When has there been a disagreement between Our Watch and the Office for Women?

No, I’ve never seen it either. If these organisations ever disagree, it must be incredibly rare.

OK. Let’s take a quick break for audience participation:

Which feminist institution talks of “historically unequal power relations” between men and women? Is it: a) UN Women b) European Women’s Lobby c) Australian Office for Women d) All of the above e) None of the above

The correct answer is (d) – all use exactly the same phrase.

Consider seven of the most powerful and visible feminist institutions: UN Women, European Women’s Lobby and Equality Now internationally; plus the Office for Women, Our Watch, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency and the Women’s and Gender Studies Association in Australia. All seven talk of intersectional approaches, lived experience and gendered violence. All seven share policies including substantive equality, trauma-informed processes and racial policies. And those shared policies and language point to a deeper alignment since they rest on a web of shared beliefs spanning politics, ethics and feminist philosophy.

The picture that emerges is that feminism’s most powerful organisations don’t just agree on policies and language; they also share underlying values and assumptions. There are many feminist institutions but only one voice.

Schools of Feminism

We’ve seen that the “Schools of Feminism” defence is flawed and obscures real world unity. But how do we reconcile the narrative of all those schools with the reality of unity?

If you study, say, Wikipedia’s list, you’ll spot the first clue - it is not a list of like things. At least three different categories have been bundled together.

First are the hybrids: supposed schools like Vegetarian Ecofeminism, Lipstick feminism or Electric feminism. Yes, there are feminists who happen to be vegetarians, wear lipstick or enjoy electric rock, but you need a lot more than that to make the “Schools of Feminism” defence work – you need a distinct body of beliefs that produces its own political programme. Simply garnishing your feminism with a pagan goddess as you might garnish your coffee with a twist of lemon does not create a distinct intellectual tradition. (No, I didn’t make that up. It’s called Wiccan Feminism.)

Second, there are supposed schools like difference feminism, postmodern feminism or standpoint feminism. These do have some intellectual substance but they still won’t sustain the “Schools of Feminism” defence because they are just ideas circulating in mainstream feminism, not doctrines animated in independent movements.

That leaves what feminists have long recognised as “The Big Three”: Marxist/socialist feminism, liberal feminism and radical feminism. Let’s look at each.

If you’ve heard the rumours about the fall of the Berlin Wall, you can probably guess that Marxist/socialist feminism isn’t what it used to be. At most, there are traces left in universities but, even there, socialist feminism has largely disappeared and Marxist feminism has been eclipsed. Outside the academy, there aren’t even fossil remains. For example, the seven feminist institutions I’ve described don’t mention Marxist and socialist feminism anywhere on their websites.

So, one of the Big Three schools down; two to go.

Time has also been unkind to liberal feminism. It has become increasingly out of favour since the 1980s, when feminism’s centre of gravity shifted decisively away from liberal feminism (and its alter ego equality feminism). Those who didn’t move with the times, like Christina Hoff Sommers and Camille Paglia, found themselves cast out – labelled anti-feminist and subject to attacks and protests. By 1993, leading feminist academics were writing of liberal feminism in the past tense.

Today, there are irreconcilable differences between liberalism and feminism. Feminist academics are critical, even “radically opposed” to liberal feminism. Feminist media frequently dismisses it as a failure (1, 2, 3). Feminist institutions either ignore it or are hostile. And it’s invisible in feminist debate and policy.

Liberal feminism has become an oxymoron. A few still use the label but they fall into two groups – those who aren’t liberal and those who aren’t feminist. It’s the first group that dominates – supporting discrimination but donning the title of “liberal feminist” to distance themselves from feminist excesses. In truth, the gap between liberalism and feminism is now so great that no one can be on both sides of the chasm.

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Which leaves radical feminism as the last of the big three. But the story doesn’t quite end there…

In the 1990s, radical feminism was overlaid with intersectional rhetoric. (1, 2, 3, 4) While the intellectual substance is questionable, the political impact has been huge – no less than the alliance between feminism, racial politics and LGBT activism that we know today as identity politics.

Around the same time, some proposed that gender, rather than sex, was primary and that feminism’s in-group should change accordingly. By the 2000s, the primacy of gender was mainstream in feminist academia and feminist institutions like the UN. Yet many outside the corridors of power refused to accept that trans women should now be treated as women. Such feminists became known as Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists or TERFs and their school as gender-critical feminism.

Today, this is easily the most contested division within feminism: the National Organization for Women describes gender-critical feminists as “bigots… waging a hate campaign” and UN Women accuses them of “hateful propaganda”. To which gender-critical feminists respond with accusations of “patriarchal terrorism”.

Curiously, gender-critical feminism is generally omitted from lists of schools. Instead of being recognised as legitimate dissent, it is portrayed as an error and a hateful pathology – exactly the same strategy, in fact, as is used against the men’s movement.

So, there is a genuine division, but is it significant? Viewed from outside feminism, both sides descend from radical feminism, both support the same policies towards men, and both accept identity politics. Their one substantive dispute is whether feminism’s in-group is defined by sex or gender. To put that in perspective, their resulting in-groups are 99.4% the same. By my calculations, they aren’t two distinct schools so much as 1.006.

Apart from the precise boundary of feminism’s in-group, there’s little to distinguish gender-critical feminism from intersectional feminism and even less reason for criticism to apply to one but not the other. And we’ve seen that most of the acknowledged schools fade away on inspection - either dead or irrelevant. While a few still cling to the label “liberal feminist”, the divide between liberalism and feminism has rendered the label a hollow anachronism. The wide diversity of opinion promised by the schools-of-feminism narrative is a myth.

Conclusion

We started with the familiar defence that feminism cannot be criticised because there are many different schools and so many different feminisms. What we discovered is that the differences are small and cannot protect feminism as a whole from critique.

Meanwhile, in the corridors of power, feminist institutions are strikingly aligned on policy, language and beliefs. Real diversity is vibrant - competing programmes, institutions and voices. The reality is suffocating uniformity.

We hear feminists proudly proclaim their unity. They are right.