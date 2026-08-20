Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

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Michael Ronin's avatar
Michael Ronin
40m

This research is exactly the work I don't have the patience for, so I'm glad you did it.

The monolith stretches back. The Declaration of Sentiments shows the adversarial framing was there in 1848, in the founding document, alongside claims about women's legal position that were false the day they were written. One program, one enemy, from the get go. Feminist institutions didn't arrive at a single voice over time. They began with one and kept it rolling.

The omission of gender-critical feminism from the standard lists is noteworthy. A movement holding substantive internal diversity has no reason to leave its only visible dissenters out of its own accounting of itself.

Interestingly, solidarity is proclaimed as the movement's greatest strength. Bit only when solidarity pays. Being stunning and brave when empowerment is advantageous; being a victim when victimhood is leverage. Schrodinger's Feminism. The one consistent principle, underneath all the vocabulary, is raw self-interest.

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MickTheGreek's avatar
MickTheGreek
3h

Yea! You’ve hit upon one of my pet issues.

People assume that because gender critical feminists are hated by the mainstream, they must be nice people. In fact, they may be even more bigoted.

The hostility between the camps is a perfect example of the “narcissism of small differences“. (Google it.)

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