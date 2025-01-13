Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

A bibliography of books I have read to try and understand;

Not Guilty in Defense of the Modern Man; David Thomas

The Myth of Male Power; Warren Farrel

Who Stole Feminism; Christina Hoff Sommers

Professing Feminism; Daphne Patai

Heterophobia; Daphne Patai

No More Sex War; Neil Lyndon

The Rantings of a Single Male; Thomas EllisThe Sex-Change Society: Feminised Britain and the Neutered Male, Melaine PhilipsWomen Can't Hear What Men Don't Say; Warren Farrell

Lying in a Room of One's Own; Christine Stobla

What's Happening to Our Boys?; Maggie Hamilton

Iron John; Robert Blythe

The Beauty Myth; Naomi Wolf

Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women; Susan Faludi

The Men's Room; Psychologist Toby Green

The Men we never Knew;

Hot and Bothered;

The Morning After;

I have more to add at a later date.

