This post marks the launch of Critiquing Feminism - a series of brief essays dedicated to analysing feminism, its assumptions, and its impact on society.

These essays have grown out of my belief that there are some fundamental problems with feminism that need to be more widely recognised and understood. My aim is to highlight and explore those issues.

If you’ve ever questioned the assumptions behind modern gender equality initiatives or felt that certain perspectives go unchallenged in mainstream discourse, you’re in the right place. And, if not, you might still be prepared to entertain arguments that spark conversation and challenge the status quo.

Essays will address topics such as the nature of gender equality, feminism’s relationship with the left and its compatibility with Enlightenment ideals.

Cheers

Tony