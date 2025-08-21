Dante ruminating upon his expulsion: Wikicommons

I said these essays would critique feminism. But, this time, I’m not going to critique so much as ruminate – ruminate on how feminism came to be on the left, why it appeals to leftists and what its impact has been. Along the way, I’ll try to digest why I seem to have been expelled from the left.

How did we get here?

It’s obvious that feminism fits on the political left. At least, it’s obvious until you look closely. Then it gets complicated.

Let’s begin at the beginning with the suffragettes. The first surprise is that they weren’t leftist – if anything they were conservative. And, after women received the vote, many suffragettes moved on to new causes on the far right. In the United States, many embraced racist causes like eugenics and the Ku Klux Klan. In her book Women of the Klan, feminist historian Kathleen Blee makes clear they weren’t just on the sidelines:

[I]n a lot of ways, the women were more effective at the horrible agenda of the Klan than the men.

In Europe, many suffragettes moved on to Fascism and Nazism. As one historian put it, far from being polar opposites, “at many points in history, the distinction between feminism and fascism has been far from clear cut.”[i]

It’s rarely mentioned but, after women received the vote, suffragettes broadly had what they wanted and, as one feminist historian put it, “feminism was dead history”. Feminist historians often refer to that period as the doldrums.

It was only in the 1960s that a new feminism emerged – Women’s Liberation. The circumstances varied, but, in many places including the United States, United Kingdom and Germany, feminism grew from roots in the New Left.

In the case of Germany, we know precisely when the women’s movement emerged from the New Left – 13th September 1968. On that day, a heavily pregnant Sigrid Rüger expressed her displeasure with the leadership of the Socialist German Student Union by pelting them with tomatoes – an event immortalised as Der Tomatenwurf von Frankfurt. She later explained:

The new women's movement was overdue and the tomatoes were over-ripe.

Thus, feminism split from the New Left and the rest is history.

Perhaps, even if no one had reached for a tomato, a split between the women’s movement and the New Left was inevitable – their objectives were very different. The outcome though, was that feminism walked away from the relationship bound for liberation; with a radical attitude; odd bits of Marxist theory; and baggage weighed down with assumed oppression and victimhood.

Feminism walked away but it clearly retains a strong bond with the left. Mostly.

We do well to remember that many conservative leaders have been feminists including Sarah Palin, Theresa May and Sussan Ley - the current centre-right leader here in Australia. And, as Naomi Wolf (in Fascism with a Feminist Face) and other feminists argue, even today, there is no shortage of feminists on the extreme right – including Marine Le Pen of France’s National Front, Pia Kjaersgaard of Denmark’s People’s Party, Siv Jensen of Norway’s Progress Party, Giorgia Meloni of Italy’s Brothers of Italy party and Beata Szydło in Poland. (To be fair, I believe the feminist credentials of some like Beata Szydło may have been overstated in the interests of a good story.) Like the suffragettes, contemporary feminism still has some ties with the extreme right.

Why is feminism on the left?

Let’s pause here because, though it’s not immediately obvious, there’s something quite surprising going on. Something that tempted me down a rabbit hole into which I now seek to lure you.

Notice that these fascist or populist movements all claim the superiority of their in group – just like feminism. They assert the supremacy of group rights over the individual – just like feminism. They are guilty of prejudice and discrimination against the out group – just like feminism. And they use the language of victimhood and safety to justify their actions – just like feminism.

Why the similarities? That’s easy. It’s because both are us vs them ideologies. They are similar because that’s what us vs them ideologies look like.

Looked at that way, the mystery isn’t their similarities but their differences. The question now becomes – If they are both us vs them ideologies why are they different?

The first difference requiring explanation is that feminism sits on the political left. We tend to take that for granted but it’s actually quite extraordinary – almost all us vs them ideologies are on the political right.

The second difference is the way they work. Right wing us vs them ideologies divide the world into an internal “us” and a foreign “them”. According to Moral Foundations Theory (MFT), this division harnesses the right’s drives for in group loyalty and purity. But these moral foundations have little relevance on the left. So how does feminism divide society into us and them?

The explanation in both cases starts with empathy.

As I have discussed previously, empathy distinguishes a group with whom we empathise from those we don’t. The former receive help, the latter can become targets for empathic anger, aggression and punishment. In this way, empathy divides the world into deserving and undeserving, us and them. It is this division that feminism harnesses – very different to the loyalty and purity that motivate the right, though the result is very similar. This difference in mechanism also explains why feminism’s “them” can be internal to society whereas right-wing ideologies focus on external threats.

So that explains feminism’s us vs them stance, but what about the link to the left? Experiments have shown that the left has greater empathy than conservatives and that empathy correlates with support for left-leaning parties and policies.

MFT still has a role but not via the loyalty or purity foundations. Rather, it’s the care (or care/harm) foundation. The link is well proven but complex. If you want to know more, I suggest you start here: 1, 2, 3.

For me, the key takeaway is that feminism and empathy naturally fit on the political left where they can lead to us vs them politics just as divisive as anything on the right.

Feminist influence on the left

Feminists haven’t just settled in to the left, they’ve made it their own – beginning with influence over candidates and policy.

Across the world, we see networks of feminist organisations wielding significant influence over the left’s political candidates.

In the United States, the National Organization for Women (NOW) began as a bipartisan movement but, by the 1980s, had become a close Democrat ally. Today, its endorsements, lobbying and campaigning ensure that feminist policies are non-negotiable aspects of Democratic identity. Alongside it, EMILY’s List spends $60M a year influencing candidates – proudly claiming to have “changed the face of power” in the Democratic party.

The main difference in Australia is that the centre-left Australian Labor Party (ALP) supported feminism even before there was organised feminist lobbying. But the creation of an Australian Emily’s List supercharged that influence. By dispensing funding and assistance to candidates who pledge to support feminist policies it wields such power it has been described as “Labor’s biggest faction”. Together with the National Labor Women’s Network and the Women’s Electoral Lobby, they ensure the ALP’s party pipeline produces a stream of committed feminists - including current Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

The UK also has its own equivalents - Emily’s List UK, the Fawcett Society and the Labour Women's Network.

Not all countries have explicitly feminist lobby groups but, in more than 130 countries around the world, quotas mandate the choice of women as candidates and legislators, and this gives an enormous boost to feminist influence.

Influence over candidates translates seamlessly into control over policy. The machinery goes by various names - gender impact assessment, gender lens, gender audit, gender analysis, gender budgeting, gender-responsive evaluation, and feminist policy framework. (Examples 1, 2, 3) But the result is that the left pursues overtly feminist policies:

The ALP’s last budget cut spending on men’s health to zero. (Now might be a good time for someone to explain how feminism is “for men too”.)

Baroness Jenny Jones of the UK Greens proposed a 6pm curfew for men saying “discrimination of all kinds would be lessened.”

In Sweden, Gudrun Schyman of the Left Party/Feminist Initiative proposed a special “man tax”.

And these aren’t isolated policies. I’ve previously documented a broad attack on men and their rights to equal entitlements, protections, and services. It’s no coincidence those attacks come overwhelmingly from the left. Nor is it a coincidence that these feminist policies have pushed the left’s traditional concerns of poverty, labour, and economic insecurity into the background. Feminism has fundamentally changed the left.

How then can we sum up the relationship between today’s left and feminism?

For much of the left, feminism is now as integral to their identity as the label ‘left’ itself. Today, many describe themselves as feminist including governments in Sweden, and parties in Germany and Spain. Others avoid the “f-word” but still signal allegiance. For example, UK Labour promises to “put women at the heart of their missions for government”. And the US Democrats pointedly omit males from a long list of “Who we serve”.

The reality is that the left and feminism are closer than mere alliance. It looks a lot like a takeover of the left. For their own good of course.

Closing thoughts

I became interested in this topic because I was born, bred, and raised a leftie. And I still would be today if only the left would have me. But there comes a point where one needs to be either obtuse or masochistic to overlook the left’s anti-male prejudice. At some point, loyalty turns into self-erasure, and that’s a line I cannot cross.

It’s not just the prejudice that troubles me. I once took pride in the left’s zeal for equal opportunity, free speech, and the rule of law. Today, I see the left diminished by its attacks on those same things.

I supported the left back when equality was an aspiration, not a cover story; when debate was welcomed rather than censored; when helping the poor was a higher priority than putting women on company boards.

So, the story I’ve traced—how feminism came to be on the left, why it fits there, and how it reshaped the left—also explains why many of us have been driven away. I still carry a longing for the old left—the one that could be fierce in its compassion and principled in its commitments. But I don’t like today’s left and they sure as hell don’t like me.

I want the old left back.

[i] What I describe is the consensus position among historians but I should mention that feminist historian Nancy Cott has presented a revisionist history in The Grounding of Modern Feminism. As the Soviet era joke goes: “The future is certain. It’s the past that’s unpredictable.”