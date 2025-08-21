Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

Bettina Arndt
Aug 22

Interesting article, Tony. I must say I was most surprised when writing articles sympathic to men suddenly resulted in me being branded "far right".

Andy Farmer
Aug 22Edited

I mean no criticism of allies on the right but it has always frustrated me that feminist portray all their critics as extreme right.

I guess it's easier for them to talk about the opponents they *wish* they had.

