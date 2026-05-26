Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

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Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
6d

What intrigues me is that even when conservatives are banging on about the threats to Liberal Democracy no one ever mentions feminism. That speaks to their success. People are fearful of even naming their evil influence.

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1 reply by Tony Critiques Feminism
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
6d

Thank you for clearly laying out the undeniable connections of feminism with our loss of liberal democracy. My guess is that feminism has succeeded largely from their stealth and persistent weaponization of gynocentrism. If we can raise awareness to this strategy change may be possible. If not, we are fooked.

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