This essay and others like it may soon be censored in Australia. And the problem is spreading.

The immediate concern is Australia’s new Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill, which seems likely to become law before the end of the year. My chief concern is with section 25E(1)(c), which clamps down on:

material or conduct that encourages or promotes hostile attitudes towards women or gender equality

That seems like a challenge to me, so I’ll begin by encouraging and promoting a hostile attitude towards gender equality. After that, I’ll explain the legal context.

Poking the Bear

I confess to having form in encouraging a hostile attitude towards gender equality. I’ve previously argued that it is discriminatory, unjustified, and deceptive. I don’t want to repeat myself, so this time I’ll argue it’s illiberal.

People hear the term gender equality and get mesmerised by the word equality. Big mistake. Because feminist gender equality is quite opposed to what the architects of liberalism meant when they talked of equality.

To liberal thinkers like John Locke and John Stuart Mill, equality meant that everyone was treated equally. And that remained the dominant understanding of equality for centuries. Even into the 1990s, while the Sex Discrimination Act allowed more favourable treatment for women than men, it at least admitted this was discrimination. It was only in 1995 that the law was changed to effectively redefine discrimination against men as equality.

Slowly, people began to accept the label gender equality even when applied to women-only jobs, government grants and services. Or to anti-male discrimination in universities, family law and policing.

Gender equality strategies for Victoria, Australia and Western Australia

These examples hint at a deeper conflict between liberalism and gender equality. Liberalism views individuals as the basis of society and invests them with equal worth and equal rights. By contrast, feminism is “mobilized around women as a group”, and this tribal world-view shapes gender equality which “treat[s] members of different groups differently”.

This is no small thing. Liberalism set out to dismantle hierarchies based on birth, social class and religious authority. Its elevation of the individual above those hierarchies is inextricably linked not just to equality but also to its insistence on universal respect, tolerance and equality before the law. The individual is just as fundamental to liberalism as the in-group is to feminism.

This conflict isn’t even controversial among feminist academics. Robin Nicola Fiore, for example, states that feminists “overwhelmingly concur” that:

liberalism’s core theoretical commitments are incompatible with a commitment to gender equality.

Hopefully my esteemed readers find the choice between gender equality’s tribalism and liberalism’s universal humanism an easy one. In which case, hostility towards gender equality just makes sense.

Indeed, I’d go further – you have a duty to oppose gender equality. Liberal thinkers including John Stuart Mill and John Rawls argue that citizens have an obligation to oppose systemic injustice. Gender equality’s systemic discrimination is just such an injustice.

Hopefully I’ve convinced you that gender equality stands in opposition to a traditional liberal conception of equality. But, if not, that’s OK - because the immediate issue isn’t whether you agree with the argument, but whether you think I should be allowed to make it.

So, ponder this…

Which of the following statements should be censored? (a) Men are pigs; (b) Kill all men; or (c) Gender equality doesn’t align with the liberalism of John Locke and John Stuart Mill.

Only the last is considered harmful under this new law.

The Machinery of Censorship

The legislation carries huge penalties of over $100 million for service operators that fail to “protect” users from material hostile to gender equality – material like my argument above. So, what will become of this essay once the Bill takes effect?

Will Substack be required to censor? That will be uncertain until the legislation is tested in court but, on my reading, the legislation will cover:

Substack;

online bookstores like Amazon;

online petitions like Change.org;

email;

personal blogs;

search engines; and

AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude.

There is an exemption for mainstream media but no general exemption for political commentary or debate.

Proponents claim that these restrictions only apply to under-18s but that’s seriously misleading - in reality, they apply by default. So, if you don’t want to provide ID or a facial scan because of privacy concerns, then you get the censored version. If you want to search on Google without the bother of logging in, you get the censored version. If you can’t be bothered creating an account to browse essays on Medium, you get the censored version.

This Bill has been presented as only requiring very narrowly targeted censorship. But experience with Australia’s previous internet controls teaches that many platforms will use blunt instruments rather than scalpels.

The first issue is with over-censorship of ideas - such large fines may cause platforms to err on the side of caution. Women-only jobs are often presented as gender equality. If I campaign against such discrimination, might I be censored just to be on the safe side? Moreover, feminism as a whole is often equated to gender equality. (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) Might platforms think it prudent to censor criticism, not just of gender equality, but of feminism in general?

The second issue is with over-censorship of users. Age checks cost money, raise privacy concerns and create extra friction for users. And if platforms get them wrong, they risk huge penalties. Easier to skip them and simply censor content for all Australians. Easier still is to block all access from Australia (known as geo-blocking) – a common response to previous Australian legislation. I have a particular concern that anti-feminist sites (e.g. A Voice for Men) generally lack resources for age checks and may be forced to geo-block all Australian users – which would be a significant loss to Australia’s anti-feminists.

The government and eSafety have tried to brush aside concerns about free speech with the claim that they aren’t planning censorship. That’s nice, but their reassurances offer no protection at all - platforms must still comply with the legislation. If censorship isn’t their intent, then they are pushing the wrong Bill.

It’s not just Australia treading this path. Canada (1, 2), the European Union (1, 2, 3), the UK (1, 2), France, New Zealand and Brazil are all heading the same way or threatening to do so. This raises the possibility that platforms may find it simpler to remove anti-feminist content altogether rather than apply restrictions for each country - effectively creating global censorship.

Conclusion

Perhaps this Bill was inevitable. If you want to hear something other than feminist orthodoxy, you must turn from mainstream media to the internet. No surprise, then, that feminists now seek greater control of the internet and the views it carries.

It’s somewhat ironic that the justification is protecting children from harm. Are we to believe that my argument drawing on John Locke and John Stuart Mill is “harmful”? Might children not benefit from exposure to the great architects of liberal democracy? Meanwhile, we are expected to ignore the harm done by feminist blaming and shaming of boys in schools.

This is feminism speaking power to truth. If traditional liberal views need to be suppressed, we are no longer a liberal democracy. If feminism is shielded from criticism, it begins to look like a state religion.

I’m writing about Australia, but much of the world is heading down the same path. If you disagree with that path, now may be the best time to have your voice heard. So, this one time, I’m going to ask you to join me in poking the bear. Please like and share this essay on social media – before our voices are stifled.