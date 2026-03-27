Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

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Nrjnigel's avatar
Nrjnigel
Mar 27Edited

This is so important. As you say the same analysis applies to the United Kingdom. It is my impression that often those interested in men's rights "tilt at windmills" and expend energy on things that are symptoms rather than the underlying disease. At the moment a big public debate (UK) is Government plans to severely curtail the right to a jury trial. This is presented as "efficiency" but gradually the real reason has broken cover as the actual reason is to ensure victims (as you say in fact a term that means female complainants in sexual crimes) get swift Justice (which means that more male defendants are found guilty because an accusation is of itself proof of guilt). Fortunately there is huge opposition to this from various parts of the legal establishment, Parliament and some media. For the true reason that trial by Jury is a core pillar of civil rights in the UK. But it is also very clearly a direct product of feminist capture of politicians and the Civil servants in the Ministry of Justice.

Another example is in the teaching profession. For some years the CEO of UCAS (the body that manages the processes of application for University places in the UK) Mary Curnock-Cook highlighted the fact there is a declining proportion of applications from males. She pointed out that the research behind this shows it reflects poorer outcomes for males right from the early years of formal education. As she has reported then and in work since she retired. Her attempts to get the teaching establishment to even consider doing something to address this were consistently rebuffed. Her efforts at least flushed out the reason why. Which is that boys should not receive an education that maximises their potential because there are far more male CEOs than females and generally males pull ahead in earnings after their mid 30s. In effect an admission that boys are being handicapped because much later in life generally they earn more than women. After her retirement the organisation UCAS adopted a complex calculation of "deprivation" to report its "equality" statistics. This obscures the data on the "equality strands". Again clearly an attempt by her successor to "hide" the data. I say clearly because in fact in the UK all publicly funded services are required, by the "Equality Duty" in the 2010 Equality Act, to record and publish data on the Acts "protected characteristics" Sex, Sexual Orientation, Religion, Ethnicity , Race and Disability (including due to illness). not some notion of deprivation. So the enterprising can dig in and find the data on Sex, but generally few do. End result the attention on boys evaporated.

My point is that your piece accurately identifies where scrutiny and energy can be applied.

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Alan Dickie's avatar
Alan Dickie
Mar 27

A great article which describes the problem articulately - the bottom up capture of our major cultural Institutions. I always wondered how far off track the bureaucratic blob has moved in the past 15 years, with accelerating social authoritianism over the woke agenda independent of the government of the day. Your description of how and why seems to fit.

Universities, media, law are tightening a noose, creating activists, censoring news and endeavoring to rewrite supportive legislation. Medicine, nursing and psychology licencing bodies are also falling to the same influence, again locking in a particular world view.

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