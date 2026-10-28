Critiquing Feminism

Critiquing Feminism

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
10h

Thank you Tony for stating this so clearly. It is incomprehensible to me that people can say "Men are toxic" and then in the next breath say "Why are boys doing so poorly." What degree of unconsciousness, moral insensitivity, or downright hatred does it take to not see the evil being done? Men Are Good!

Yet another excellent essay.

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MickTheGreek's avatar
MickTheGreek
9h

You say "In the end, feminism only brings shame on itself."

And your opening graph proves the point.

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