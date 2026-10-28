Frequency of phrases across a huge collection of books. (Multiple scales.) Source: Google Books Ngram Viewer .

Introduction

At the end of 2018 I moved back to Australia, after a decade overseas, and resumed reading the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) as I had done in the past.

I was stunned - utterly unprepared for what the ABC had become. I was continually assailed with claims that men are incompetent, insensitive, fragile, violent and toxic. And it soon became clear it wasn’t just the ABC pushing that narrative.

At first, I could shrug it off. I knew I wasn’t violent. I knew I wasn’t toxic. But, over time, that came to matter less. I grew increasingly aware my dignity was under attack. Just as it was for other men – good men who deserve respect, not contempt.

Long story short, one thing led to another and I decided to write about the underlying problem. So here we are then.

It may seem strange that it was this issue that motivated me - discrimination is a much more prominent topic. But, for me, discrimination consists of isolated events while contempt is pervasive and continuous. Discrimination causes a loss, but humiliation is what society tells you that you are. One fades the other grows worse.

I think the reason discrimination is a more prominent topic isn’t that we care more, it’s just that we have the vocabulary. We can talk of rights, equality and fairness and people will understand, recognise the issue and see that it requires a response. It’s clinically clear.

But who wants to stand up and say “The way men are spoken of makes it painful to inhabit my identity”?

So don’t assume that just because men don’t talk about it much, contempt is unimportant. A clear majority (68%) of UK men say that we should receive more respect - which suggests it might be a bigger issue than discrimination.

Moreover, I don’t think surveys capture the extent of the damage. Warren Farrell talks of interviewing a schoolboy for his book The Boy Crisis. The boy told of constantly hearing “The future is female” and being scorned as “toxic” and an “oppressor”. He concluded “I wish I hadn’t been born male.” No child should be made to feel that way.

A Civilised Society

In his book The Decent Society, philosopher Avishai Margalit splits this issue in two and I’ll follow his lead - starting with the question of whether our society is civilised. As he defines it:

A civilized society is one whose members do not humiliate one another

You can probably guess where this is heading.

Maybe this has happened to you. Occasionally I walk in on a group of women gathered round a conference table at work or the dining table at home. As I come to the door, I overhear something like “God, they’re so hopeless. What would they do without us?” followed by gentle sniggering. I enter and most look up – some slightly embarrassed, others vaguely challenging. I let it pass.

I don’t think I’m being fragile but I cannot overlook the scorn in words like mansplaining, manspreading and manterrupting. Or the blame underlying expectations that I’ll stay out of female-only train carriages or walk on the other side of the street to a woman. And the endless jokes ridiculing men.

And then there’s media and the arts. Margalit is pretty clear about their importance:

A society whose works of art, whether good or bad, commit the sin of systematically humiliating individuals or groups is not a civilized society.

And we clearly live in such a society.

According to industry magazine NME, “Men are trash” has become “pop’s new mantra”. In TV and movies, contempt towards men is now normalised. (1, 2, 3, 4) Commentator Andrew Bock describes it as “an overriding bias in modern media”.

Coincidentally, I’ve just been listening to an old song expressing gratitude for a father who worked himself to an early grave so his children wouldn’t have to. Those fathers still exist, of course. But, instead, today’s tastemakers of Hollywood and Tin Pan Alley serve us violent fathers and bumbling fools. It seems to work – the public pays and the humiliation keeps coming.

I’m not the first to see lack of respect as a problem. Immanuel Kant was as passionate about respect as an 18th-century German philosopher gets. For him, it wasn’t just nice to have, it sat at the very centre of moral theory. That emphasis continued through later thinkers including John Rawls and Avishai Margalit (mentioned earlier). Consequently, respect is a core ideal of humanism and remains central to moral philosophy.

One point on which Kant was very clear was that the duty of respect is unconditional. Humiliation is intrinsically wrong - regardless of its effect on the victim, whether society approves or whether some feel they deserve it. And, no - whatever “fragile masculinity” is, it’s not an excuse.

A Decent Society

Government ad in train station

The last section looked at humiliation by individuals – prompted by Avishai Margalit’s idea of a civilised society. He also talks about cases where humiliation takes an institutional form:

A civilized society is one whose members do not humiliate one another, while a decent society is one in which the institutions do not humiliate people.

I started this essay with one example of institutional attacks on men – the ABC. But it’s not just the ABC. According to one academic, 69% of reporting and commentary on men is unfavourable.

And media isn’t the only institution - workplaces are also increasingly hostile. Human Resources (HR) departments have become enforcers of feminist orthodoxy, using their position to humiliate men in edicts and “training” sessions. In Australia the justification is sexual harassment while in the US, it’s typically DEI but, in either case, the result is humiliation. As one man said of these sessions: “There’s a lot of blame, there’s a lot of shame.”

But, for me, the biggest problem was recognised by Christina Hoff Sommers in 2000: “we are a society in the process of turning against its male children.” She has, sadly, been proven correct. Within 20 years, Warren Farrell would declare a crisis:

It is a crisis of shame — of boys feeling that their masculinity is toxic; that the future is female; that dads are but bumbling fools or deadbeats.

Schools are at the epicentre of the crisis – a point highlighted recently by the leader of Australia’s National Party who sympathised with boys “sick and tired of getting lectures about how bad men are…”

The blaming and contempt have even found their way into teaching resources – like one that tells teachers to “Provide opportunities for men and boys to explore and reflect upon their personal male privilege and power”. Or another that pronounces masculinity “unhealthy”, “linked to violence” and claims that it “emphasises aggression, dominance and control”.

Some schools go even further. For example, one principal required boys to stand at school assembly and apologise to the girls on behalf of all males. Or a Melbourne high school that forced Year 11 boys to stand and be berated as “oppressors” and “privileged”.

By the time boys become men, they have been scorned, shamed and blamed for most of their lives – not because of anything they did but because of their identity.

It’s fair to say that ours is not a decent society. But if you aren’t doing the humiliating, is it your problem? Your concern?

Yes. For one, Kant’s concern with respect found its way into the core of political liberalism. To quote the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy:

Respect for persons is one of the basic tenets of liberal democratic societies, which are founded on the ideal of the equal dignity of all citizens…

So, if our society fails to be decent that’s a problem for society as a whole. And liberal philosophers from Locke through Mill to Rawls agree. As citizens, we share a duty to fix it.

Conclusions

So how did we get here?

Feminist humiliation of men isn’t a new phenomenon. Feminists have been doing it since the early suffragette days (1, 2, 3). And I see no sign of a change of heart. The tradition has continued through Andrea Dworkin and others to the current day. For example, prominent Australian feminist Clementine Ford sees it not as a failing but a duty and maintains that “men should feel ashamed”.

The pattern should be unsurprising given that feminism is an us vs them political ideology - social psychology explains it and history confirms it in similar ideologies. These attacks aren’t due to a few bad apples – they arise from feminism’s basic architecture.

We’ve seen that society today is neither civilised nor decent, but for a gut feeling of what that means, think back to the teacher berating boys in her care as oppressors. Her duty was to nurture those children, but, instead, she felt compelled to attack them. What sort of ideology could do that? In the end, feminism only brings shame on itself.

The contrast between feminism’s humiliation of males and its claims of virtue is clear. But it’s also just one contradiction among many. Ultimately, those contradictions between deeds and words may prove feminism’s undoing. And I suspect this particular cruelty may be decisive.

But that undoing may carry its own dangers. Prompted by humiliation under communism, Vaclav Havel wrote:

Even if they never speak of it, people have a very acute appreciation of the price they have paid for outward peace and quiet: the permanent humiliation of their human dignity. … This settles and accumulates somewhere in the bottom of our social consciousness, quietly fermenting. … No wonder, then, that when the crust cracks and the lava of life rolls out, there appear not only well-considered attempts to rectify old wrongs, not only searchings for truth and for reforms matching life’s needs, but also symptoms of bilious hatred, vengeful wrath, and a feverish desire for immediate compensation for all the degradation endured.

I fear we may come to that point more quickly than most understand.

I have lived with years of attacks on my dignity. My sons have endured worse. Not the next generation of our boys. They deserve love, not cruelty.

To my male readers: understand that their words don’t attest to your inferiority, only to their cruelty. You are right to feel aggrieved. With courage we may harness that to build a better, more decent society in future.